Khalilur Rehman Qamar swears at Marvi Sirmed on live TV, draws outrage

Popular writer and controversial figure Khalilur Rehman Qamar, cursed journalist and social activist Marvi Sirmed on live television on Tuesday night, with no remorse.

The topic of discussion was none other than Aurat March and Qamar expressed his disdain towards the kind of slogans that are raised during the yearly protest.

In response to a question by the host, Qamar started off by saying, “When the court has denied the usage of slogans like ‘Mera jism, meri marzi’ (My body, my choice), then it hurts me deeply when figures like Marvi Sirmed use these slogans.”

As soon as he said this, Sirmed interrupted his response by reiterating the same slogan over and over again. This left Qamar baffled and he started yelling at her in a demeaning manner.

“Tere jism men hai kya? (What is in your body) Don’t talk in between. Thookta nahi hai koi tere jism pe (No one would even spit on your body). Shut up you b****. Beech men nahi bolo (Don’t talk in between),” he said.

If such piece of crap was a playwright in a civilized media industry, he would have been boycotted and would be reduced to ashes. But this is our beloved Islamic Republic. The misogynist abuser won’t have to face any consequences. He’d be welcomed by every media house. https://t.co/2AVOe15keR — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) March 3, 2020

The host, a woman herself, chimed in asking Sirmed to stay quiet, without calling out Qamar for his vulgar use of language.

The incident, of course, has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with a number of people supporting Qamar’s blatant disrespect, while a number of women are rallying to get him banned from TV.

The president of the channel has issued an apology to Sirmed while Senator Sherry Rehman has asked for the writer to be boycotted.