Firdous stresses need for ummah’s ‘practical role’ for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday urged the ummah to play practical role in helping Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination as promised in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a series of tweets, she welcomed the statement of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary general’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay in support of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

“We welcome the statement supporting the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions”, she said adding that expression of solidarity by the OIC will give courage to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Extending unwavering support by the OIC to the stance of Kashmiris and Pakistan on the lingering dispute is appreciable, she said.

The SAPM added that this was reflective of the ummah’s compassion for Kashmiris and also an admission of Indian oppression in the state.

Firdous said the visit of the OIC delegation to the line of control would further expose the Indian crimes against humanity before the world.

If India was not involved in these crimes, it would have allowed the world community including the OIC to visit occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she remarked.

The special assistant said the OIC summit on this important humanitarian issue would further give impetus to the voice of Kashmiri people.

She pointed out that human rights are blatantly being violated in occupied Kashmir and the whole valley has been converted into a concentration camp.