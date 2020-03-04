Fawad calls on Punjab govt to move court to get Shahbaz disqualified

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday suggested now that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan as per the agreement, the Punjab government should move court for the disqualification of his guarantor National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N supremo is currently on bail to seek medical treatment in London. Nawaz, who was serving a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, was allowed to travel abroad in November last year on the intervention of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which, following a guarantee by Shahbaz that his brother would return within due time, directed the government to let the former premier travel abroad.

On Tuesday, the PTI minister took to Twitter, saying the cabinet had conditioned Nawaz’s departure with money under the light of the court decisions but the courts later allowed the former premier to travel Shehbaz’s guarantee.

Fawad Chaudhry urged the Punjab government to fulfill its responsibility by bringing Sharif back through the court.

A day earlier, Pakistan formally approached the British government for the deportation of PML-N supreme leader.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told reporters on Tuesday that his ministry has written a letter to the British government, however, the details of its contents will be revealed later.

Separately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while speaking at a press conference, had said that the letter was necessary to bring the former prime minister back to the country.

She said that it was evident from the uproar over the letter that the PML-N supremo had wanted to remain abroad for an extended period of time.

“It has been 105 days since Nawaz left the country. During this time, he has not sent any reports regarding an improvement in his health, nor has he been admitted to any hospital. This means that he has misused the facility that was extended to him,” she had said.

“The medical board asks you [Nawaz] to give medical reports but you send letters and certificates instead. There is a difference between a report and a letter,” she had maintained.