Balochistan govt taking measures to protect heritage sites, promote tourism: official

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government is taking measures to protect the centuries-old heritage and civilizations sites of the province, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to APP, The provincial government had allocated Rs200 million for the protection and renovation of Mehrgarh, Mir Chakra’s Fort, Shahi Tump-Makran Civilization, Kech valley and other heritage sites.

“The strong traditions and cultural values are important to the people of Balochistan and have enabled them to keep their distinctive ancient cultural identity and lifestyle with a little change to this day,” an official told APP.

Balochistan government will establish tourist resorts in its coastal areas to promote tourism and facilitate foreign tourists visiting the area to witness coastal lines.

The government had allocated Rs 1billion to revise the master plan of provincial coastal areas and set up tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Ormara, Jioni and Khor Kalmat.

In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sectors in the province, the government had decided to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and, the official said.

They said the government was striving to provide basic facilities to the tourists. A holistic strategy was prepared to provide them with the best residential facilities in the tourist sites, sound infrastructure, transports system and safe environments.

Under a public-private partnership, the provincial government would establish Rest House at Taftan with a cost of Rs100 million to provide residential facilities to the visitors of the area. The move was aimed at generating more revenue.

The government had allocated Rs300 million for the upscaling of tourist spots at Quetta, Ziarat and Lasbela districts to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

The Balochistan government, the official said, had allocated Rs760 million for the development and promotion of the tourism venues of the province.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to promote culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy first time in provincial history.

“However, measures will be taken to conduct survey and Geo-mapping for the preservation of historical sites in the province to revamp and develop the sector,” he added.