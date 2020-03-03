Sindh to impose tax on use of underground water

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to impose a new tax on the use of underground water in the province, it emerged on Tuesday.

A draft of the proposed legislation has been made which comprises recommendations for the proposed tax. Reportedly, the officials of the local government department will brief the members of the provincial cabinet over the upcoming Sindh Water Tax Act.

The draft of the law suggests Re1 per liter tax on water, sources said. The tax will be recovered from the mineral water companies.

The proposed tax will also be recovered from the soft drinks manufacturing companies, sources said.

The revenue generated by the proposed tax will be distributed among the Karachi Water Board and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), sources added.