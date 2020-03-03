Rehman calls out JUI-F leader for opposing Aurat March

PPP senator Sherry Rehman, while responding to JUI-F leader Molvi Faiz Muhammad regarding his statement on Aurat March, said: “In a democratic society, asking for your rights is not only valid but also extremely important.”

Reportedly, Faiz had earlier said: “Mera jism meri marzi azadi nahi, awargi hai (My body, my choice is not freedom, it is obscenity).”

Demanding respect from the parliament members, Rehman stated that shaming and degrading those who leave the comfort of their homes to ask for due rights is a way for men to disregard the struggles of women.

“I am part of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s party, who struggled, and because of whom we are standing here today.”

“This will not happen in Pakistan, and People’s Party opposes this!” she concluded, adding “March tou zaroor hoga!” (The March will definitely happen).