PM equalises salaries, perks of FIA and NAB employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a proposal to equalise the salaries and perks of the employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with that of the employees of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to documents available with this scribe, the Finance Division had asked for the withdrawal of a special allowance of 60 per cent of Basic Pay Scale (BPS) granted to FIA’s Immigration Wing. It had proposed that the FIA employees should be granted additional allowances such as 20 per cent of running basic pay, utility allowance of 25 per cent of running basic pay, investigation allowance of 60 per cent of running basic pay and anti-organised crime allowance of 50 per cent of the running basic pay.

The premier had also been informed that the additional financial impact of the new allowances would be Rs2.6 billion per year which would be met from the allocated budget for the current financial year, whereas the funds for the next financial year would be included in the investigative agency’s budget.

The documents further disclosed that the matter had been discussed with the FIA DG, who had said that the scope of the agency had increased manifold.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry had highlighted the huge disparity between the pay packages of employees of NAB and FIA and had stated the need for revision in the latter’s pay package to bring it at par with the former in order to boost the morale of officers.