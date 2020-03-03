Park Lane reference: Court to indict Zardari, others on Mar 25

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in Park Lane reference on Mar 25.

As per details, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Zardari skipped Tuesday’s hearing citing health condition and requested an exemption from the court appearance which was accepted by the court. However, co-accused in the reference appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the reference and fixed Mar 25 for the indictment. All the accused were directed to ensure their presence in the next hearing.

According to NAB, Zardari was allegedly for running a fake front company, Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank.

It has also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.