Pakistan confirms fifth case of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the fifth case of the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan after a 45-year-old woman from Gilgit-Baltistan was diagnosed with COVID-19.

State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed the case on Twitter. The woman had arrived from Iran recently.

Mirza assured that the patient is stable and being taken care of, and requested the media to respect the privacy of the patient and his family.

The patient is being treated at a hospital in Gilgit and her family members are being tested for the virus. Local schools have also been closed till March 7 following the confirmation of the infection.

It also emerged that three of the five Pakistani patients belong to Gilgit-Baltistan while the rest to Karachi.

According to health officials, samples of at least 12 suspected patients have been sent to the NIH Islamabad for the coronavirus test. The GB health department lacks facilities to conduct such tests.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that passengers with novel coronavirus symptoms from China, Iran and other virus-hit countries will be quarantined for 15 days.

The NDMA spokesperson said the quarantine centre will be ready in one week, and lodging facilities, a dispensary, a cafeteria and other recreational facilities will be available within the premises.

The spokesperson stated that the quarantine centre has been set up as a precautionary measure to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In addition, the NDMA has also established a modern quarantine centre with 300 beds in Islamabad and has obtained three modern scanners – worth Rs20 million – to identify individuals showing higher body temperature on arrival in Pakistan.

The thermal scanners will be installed at various airports across the country.

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan at Chaman was closed on Monday as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Ministry of Interior issued an official notification on Sunday, announcing closure of the border initially for seven days.

All business and trade activities at the Chaman border remained completely suspended. Offices of immigration, customs, transports and other relevant establishments remained closed.

Security forces deployed at the border closed the Friendship Gate and tightened security at the border its adjoining areas.

The Afghan transit trade and NATO supplies for US troops stationed in Afghanistan also remained suspended.