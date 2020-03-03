National conscience dead as dam fund donation box outside Saqib Nisar’s son’s wedding remains empty

A new low of national unity was reached here in Lahore on Sundy, after the dam fund donation box set up at the entrance to the wedding of Najam Saqib, the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, went empty.

The private affair held in Lahore had set up a small metal box with a lock on it for guests to pitch in donations for the Chief Justice-Prime Minister dam fund. However, according to reports, no money was collected.

Justice Nisar, who even after retirement remains dedicated to his most prized project, let his public life and dedication to the building of the Diamer-Bhasha dam seep into the private despite his family objected.

“We told daddy not to do this. It looks so tacky, but we also know how dedicated he is and that he would never listen to us” Najam Saqib told The Dependent. “Everyone knew it would be embarrassing, but sometimes we just have to bear with how much he loves his work.”

“I am deeply hurt and disappointed. I thought the nation would rally around me at this point, especially after I got locked out of my home” said Justice (r) Nisar. “We even kept the halls open after 10PM to ensure maximum donation but nothing” he said shaking his head with a gold embroidered silk hankerchief.

“These thieves have stolen this country’s wealth and now have kille the national conscience as well” he said, wiping a single tear away with his Anita Dongre sherwani. “This is a dark day for the country indeed” he said as the lights the wedding venue dimmed and the Chinese fireworks started.