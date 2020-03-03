HBL PSL 2020: Qalandars triumph over Gladiators

Lahore Qalanders have won the match against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match held in Lahore on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ben Dunk and Samit Patel made 155 runs from 12.1 overs to steer Lahore Qalandars to a huge total 0f 209 for five against Quetta Qalandars here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the record total by any team in this tournament.

Dunk and Patel, both from England, added 155 runs for the fourth wicket stand, the biggest partnership so far in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Dunk made 93 from 43 balls with the help of three fours and a record 10 sixes while Patel scored 71 from 40 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 16th T20 match of the PSL 2020.

Defending champions Quetta have come into this match with three wins from five games while Lahore are still looking for their first win of the tournament.

The Gladiators won their game against Islamabad United by three and five wickets and against Karachi Kings by five wickets. The team was thrashed by six wickets by Peshawar Zalmi and lost to Multan Sultans by 30 runs.

Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost all their three games, having lost by five wickets to Multan, by one wicket to Islamabad and to Peshawar by 16 runs.

Lahore Qalandars have made three changes in their team while Gladiators have brought Fawad Ahmed in place of Sohail Khan.