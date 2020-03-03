Govt to impose new tax on underground water usage

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Tuesday decided to impose a new tax on the use of water in the province.

A draft of law comprising recommendations for the proposed tax has been prepared and the officials of local government department will brief the members of the provincial cabinet over the upcoming Sindh Water Tax Act in a meeting.

The draft of the law suggests Rs1 per litre tax on water, sources said. The tax will be recovered from the mineral water companies, according to sources.

Proposed tax will also be recovered from the soft drinks manufacturing companies, sources said.

The revenue generated by the proposed tax will be distributed among the Karachi Water Board and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), sources added.