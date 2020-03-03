Court seeks detail of Talpur’s sources of income

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday sought the details pertaining to income sources of Faryal Talpur in a petition seeking to unfreeze her bank accounts.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on a petition of Faryal Talpur challenging freezing of her bank accounts in the fake accounts references.

At the outset of hearing, Faryal Talpur arrived at the court rostrum and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had frozen bank accounts of her and her children. She said that she had been facing difficulties to run the day to day expenditures of her family.

Her counsel Farouk H. Naek said that NAB had also frozen the accounts of his client’s children who were facing no charges.

The NAB had frozen these accounts on the name of Zardari Group of Companies in fake accounts scam, he said.

He said that the NAB had failed to prove any connection of his client’s personal accounts with the fake accounts, adding that the allegation were leveled on accounts of Zardari Group but NAB had frozen the personal accounts.

He prayed the court to issue orders to restore the bank accounts of his client and her children. The court sought details containing source of income of Faryal Talpur and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.