There is no doubt that unemployment in pakistan is too much common.Due to unemployment especially poor people are facing a lot of problems.The main problem is poverty and poverty is the main problem which is being solved in pakistan.Majority of the people in pakistan they are unemployment and they are compel,and they are working on the fields for getting their three times meals.On the other hand,Education is compulsory for getting jobs and finish the unemployment.Education plays an important role in everybody’s lives.Education develops a nation and it must not be ignore.But poor people are not getting anything.The poor people must get education and they provide jobs to the poor people.The government of Pakistan must take a serious action on it.This is a very serious problem it must be solve as soon as possible.

Sammi Gul Hameed

Turbat