Opp senators criticise govt for increasing petroleum levy

ISLAMABAD: Opposition senators on Monday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for increasing the tax on petroleum products, saying that the masses could not avail relief due to it.

On Sunday, the government increased the levy on petrol by Rs4.75 to Rs19.75 per litre. If not increased, petrol would have been cheaper by Rs4.75. A similar increase in tax was witnessed with diesel. Petroleum levy on diesel was increased by Rs7.05 to Rs25.05 per litre. If the government did not increase the PL (petroleum levy) on diesel, diesel would be cheaper by Rs7.05 per litre.

During his speech, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani took aim at the prime minister for failing to control inflation. “Is the elected prime minister running the country or the un-elected finance minister?” he asked.

He added that the government should give net hydle profit to the provinces as it was their constitutional right.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that the government will get Rs10 billion annually from the petroleum levy. He asked the government whether they were about to give people any “good news” about building any motorways, airports, ports or starting new projects from the petroleum tax that they will collect.

He said that the incumbent government, similar to the Musharraf regime, was more focused on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Musharraf’s government used to say Nawaz will not be allowed to return. They [PTI-led government] say Nawaz will not be allowed to leave. They have nothing to do apart from [worry about] Nawaz,” he said.

In response, federal minister Omar Ayub said that the government had slashed petrol prices by Rs5 per litre yet the opposition was still criticising the treasury benches.

Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi said inflation had overburden the common people.

He urged the government to give relief to the people.

Regarding Coronavirus, he said many people were waiting at Iran borders to enter Pakistan but they were not being allowed due to suspicion of Coronvirus.

Taking part in the discussion, Mian Ateeq Sheikh said ordinary people were not getting benefit of the schemes announced by the government. He called for giving relief to the masses at their doorsteps.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said a special committee should be constituted to check transparency of the power projects set up by the previous governments.

He observed that expensive projects were set up to oblige few families of the country, adding that the incumbent government was paying the loans secured by the previous governments.

Usman Khan Kakar criticized all the previous and present government and alleged that they were completely failed to control the communicable diseases like Malaria, Dengue, TB and others.

He also alleged the government was not providing daily use commodities to the students who were struck in China due to Coronavirus.

Sassui Palijo alleged that due relief was not passed on the masses as international prices of petroleum products had considerably decreased.

She was of the view that opposition parties members were being political victimized and fake references were being instituted against them in order to pressurize them.

She alleged that the opposition was being pushed toward wall but vowed that they would continue their constitutional struggle for their provinces’ rights.