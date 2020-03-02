Secy interior asked to probe record of missing arms licences

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday directed the interior secretary to investigate the record of missing licenses of weapons and submit the report in one month.

The audit officials informed the sub-committee of PAC, chaired by Senator Shibli Faraz that the ministry of the interior did not provide any reconciled record of Rs515.51 million, collected during the period of March 2008 to June 2009, on account of issuance of 88,838 new arms licenses.

The audit observed that non-production of record and non-reconciliation of receipts created suspicion of embezzlement of public money.

Replying to the audit observation, the secretary interior said the ministry had issued total 71,727 arms licenses instead of 88,838 during the period of March 2008 to June 2009.

He said the total amount to be reconciled was Rs413.43 million instead of Rs515.51 million as mentioned by the audit.

He further said the issue was raised at the time when the entire record keeping procedure was manual.

He said the record was misplaced because of the same reason, however, the ministry was making all efforts to reconcile the record.

He said the system had been digitalised and the record of arms licenses was being maintained properly and no such anomaly was reported after that.

It was the responsibility of the ministry to recover the amount from those responsible for all this mess, remarked the convener of the committee Senator Shibli Faraz.

He asked to initiate an inquiry of the then secretary interior Chaudhry Qamar Zaman.

The secretary pleaded that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was in a better position to explain the position as it had also investigated the matter.

The director FIA present in the meeting said the issue was not in his knowledge, therefore, he was not in a position to brief the committee, however, he would present the latest report to the committee in its meeting.