IHC issues notices to Buzdar, Khusro over plea seeking judicial probe into wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakht Yar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to submit their response in a petition seeking formation of a judicial commission for investigation into the wheat crisis.

Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing of the petition, pleading to constitute an independent judicial commission to probe the matter alleging that senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had played a role in the formation of agricultural policy and food security.

Tareen has been also made respondent in the petition.

“The matter is critically important, and so constituting a judicial commission is essential,” advocate Tariq Asad representing the case told the court, adding that those who were responsible for the wheat crises should be dealt in accordance with the law.

The judge told the petitioner to wait for the respondents’ reply until further proceedings in the case.