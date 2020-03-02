70,000 Pakistani deaths small price to pay for ensuring girls don’t go to school in Qandahar: Asad Durrani

(This is a satirical work of fiction)

The policy of covertly keeping safe havens for the Aghan Taliban, who would in turn covertly help local Taliban, did result in more than 70,000 Pakistani fatalities but was a small price in order to achieve a larger goal, said retired Lieutenant General Asad Durrani on Monday.

“Collateral damage,” said the former spymaster in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hassan. “This was the price that we paid for this sort of game. It’s a high stakes game.”

“Nothing comes free of cost. This is not a game for the weak hearted people,” he said. “We had a strategic objective to ensure girls in Qandahar and, indeed, the whole of southern Afghanistan, don’t go to school and, by God, we achieved it.”

“I’m not trying to justify anything. I am not even trying to describe what is good and bad. All I am saying to the relatives of the victims of terrorism is that all this was for a good cause and a larger strategic interest: keeping girls out of school in south Afghanistan.”