While Delhi was burning 

The so called February 24 North East Delhi violence is very unfortunate to the core. This is the first time I am writing on the controversial Indian Citizenship Amendment Act [CAA] to various English newspapers from countries outside India like Pakistan, Nepal. Initially, I had been largely hesitant to write to foreign English newspapers especially from Asian region on this Act as it should not send wrong signals across the region. But the unfortunate Delhi violence that has not only caused damage to public property but also inflicted heavy human casualties has now forced me to write this serious letter.

True/agreed, there had been heavy protests against CAA across the whole of India in the first place. Yet again, such protests had been seen spilling over many parts of India, creating panic among the people. However, the way the protests have started turning has been disturbing and this unruly manner has raised many questions over communal harmony, togetherness and bond of love in the region. In fact, almost all the international media houses like CNN, BBC had started flashing the news of Delhi violence across the world. Clips of mourning after the human casualties have been really hard to digest, reminding me of recent sad demise of my father in my native district of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

In fact, people from all walks like Hindus, Muslims, Christians have been coexisting in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nagercoil, Marthandam in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian authorities from powers that be to the police should be careful of future turn of events relating to the controversial law, taking all kinds of precautionary measures in the best interests of all in Asian region.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai