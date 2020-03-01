US, Taliban observe emotional moment of silence for Osama Bin Laden

The negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and the United States ended on an emotional note when they observed a moment of silence in the memory of Osama Bin Laden.

“He would have been so happy right now,” said Zabihullah Mujahid. “I hope he is looking down on us right now and is seeing this.”

“Please, when I agreed to this moment of silence, I was assured it would, indeed, be a moment of silence,” said US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who was also in tears. “Be silent in the moment of silence.”

Members of the Afghan delegation used special filters on TikTok, placing the image of Osama Bin Laden enclosed in a heart-shape within the photo of Khalilzad and the head of the Afghan delegation shaking hands.