Uniform curriculum from 2021: Fawad

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the year 2021 would witness the implementation of uniform syllabus policy across the country till matriculation.

“We have devised a policy under one-nation, one curriculum project and its implementation up to matriculation will begin across the country from 2021,” he said while addressing a conference at Pind Dadan Khan.

He said that it was unfortunate that no attention was diverted during the past 70 years towards improving the situation of seminaries and the students there remained neglected and were not owned by the state. “Billions were earmarked for improving education standards but no money was diverted towards improving seminaries’ status.”

He said that they have prepared the uniform syllabus with the consultation and approval of the seminaries.

The federal minister further defended his views on using technology for moon sighting and sarcastically said the moon “would not change its way either on his or Ruet-e-Hilal committee’s wishes”.

He lamented communal riots in India and recalled that during the past two days, 50 people were killed in New Delhi violence.

“From children to aged people, no one was spared during the violence and even aged woman were slaughtered,” he said adding that an extremist Hindu is currently ruling the neighboring country.

Speaking on US-Taliban deal to bring peace in Afghanistan, Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a supporter of peace talks from the beginning and the Doha agreement has acknowledged the role Pakistan played for the peace process.

“Both sides have extended their gratitude towards Pakistan for facilitation during the peace process,” he said adding that it would also bring peace and prosperity in Pakistan.