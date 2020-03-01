Sindh health secy contradicts KU VC’s statement on coronavirus patient

KARACHI: Sindh Health Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi on Sunday said that the Karachi University student, who tested positive for coronavirus, is being kept in isolation.

Abbasi was commenting on a statement of the Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi who had denied the virus infection in the university student.

“There is no truth in the statement [of the vice-chancellor]. The youth was kept in isolation after found coronavirus positive,” the health secretary said.

He will be discharged from the hospital after he will test negative from coronavirus, the health official said, adding that the family members of the patient tested negative.

The condition of the patient is gradually improving, Abbasi added.

He said the public and the media being regularly informed about the situation and advised people to avoid irresponsible behaviour as to misinformation over the issue.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the health department said that the patient, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, was still under quarantine at the hospital, refuting rumors of his release from the hospital circulating on social media.

The spokesperson added that the “family of the patient was also cleared and released from isolation as their results were negative”.