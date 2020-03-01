Sanitation issues in Karachi 

With due respect I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards Karachi sewerage system.

Karachi sewerage is totally damaged and there is no one to think and take care of the Karachi sewerage system. It’s been a long time since 2014 the green line project started and from that the roads and sewerage system left behind and the government is only busy in making green line but nobody in government is taking action over this big issue. People here don’t have water to drink water. The water is wasting on roads and merging in gutter lines and nobody is thinking about it.

Please take action.

Hina shamsher

Karachi