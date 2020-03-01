PFA disposes of 1,500 litres of tainted milk in Arifwala

ARIFWALA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday unearthed an illegal dairy unit and destroyed hundreds of liters of spurious milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that his team continued operation against illegal daily units in various districts.

He said during operations, the PFA raided Amjad Milk Collection Unit in Arifwala district Sahiwal, where 1500 litre spurious milk was destroyed on the spot and the fake dairy unit, was sealed.

A case was also registered against the owner, administration and employees of the unit and investigation was underway.