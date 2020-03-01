Pakistan shuts Chaman border for one week amid virus threat

PESHAWAR: Pakistan has closed the Chaman border with Afghanistan as well as the land route for one-week to prevent coronavirus spread.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministery on Sunday, the Chaman border which is a famous land crossing both for cargo and passenger transport will remain shut for at least one week with effect from Mar 2.

“During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries,” the notification read.

The move comes after Pakistan confirmed four novel coronavirus cases. The patients had recently traveled to Iran as part of large groups of pilgrims.

In addition to the border closure, strict precautionary measures have also been put in place in border areas to stop the spread, including the establishment of an isolation ward at DHQ Hospital Parachinar.

According to the provincial health department, more than 10,000 people have undergone screening in the last five days at the Chaman border.

Isolation wards have also been set up at Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital, Landi Kotal and hospitals in Jamrud.

Last week, Pakistan had also shut its Taftan border with Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus in the latter.

Seven hundred and nine pilgrims from Iran reached Pakistan House at the Taftan Border on Saturday, according to the Balochistan Levies Force.

Currently, at least 510 pilgrims and students have been kept at the quarantine center at the Pakistan House, whereas 199 traders and other residents left for Quetta after they were screened and cleared of the coronavirus.

An officer of the Levies Force said that of the 330 pilgrims who reached Quetta Saturday night, 221 were from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 11 were from Sindh.