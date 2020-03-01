Let there be light 

I want to call the attention of the concerned authorities towards the lack of street lights in University of Karachi (UoK). Being a student of UoK evening program every student faces a lot of troubles because of lack of street lights.

Couple of days before I was standing with my friends after maghrib It was completely dark there. A girl was standing there for a lift after few minutes a rikshaw came with a girl in it. The girl sits in that rikshaw with no fair as we know people usually give and take lifts in UoK. After couple of seconds that girl who took lift start shouting and jumped out from the moving rikshaw. when rangers tried to stop that rikshaw it ran out from university and then rangers asked that girl what happened she claimed that both of them driver and that girl have some type of perfume implied cloth contained some kind of knock-out drug. Both of them were looking at each other through mirror and it seems suspicious to me.

The street lights that have been installed are not switched on in the evening, causing difficulties to the evening students. Due to the high volumes of traffic on the road, there is always a fear of some major accident. In addition to accidents, cases of thefts and robbery are also rampant on the road. Therefore, I hope my request reaches the concerned authorities, and they act to solve the issue.

It is requested you to publish this issue on your newspaper as soon as possible so we can get rid of this discrimination timely.

Warisha Qaiser Ali

Karachi