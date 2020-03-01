Corona panic

A new respiratory coronavirus, 2019, is rapidly spreading throughout China, where authorities have imposed an unprecedented travel lockdown in 16 cities with a combined population of over 50 million. Cases have also been reported in several other countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Thailand, and the United States. As of Monday night, there were nearly 4,500 confirmed cases but our point is that how to stop panic in Pakistan. Because it’s not a deadly virus corona virus are not new in fact we have seemed them before corona virus is a large family of viruses that infect animals but now evolve and spread to humans. People should protect their self by follow the precautions don’t go in the crowd areas if people do overthink about this virus they can get anxiety and leave it on the mercy of God. God will do better for us.

Areeba

Karachi