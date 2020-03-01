Animal rights 

Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is doing an incredible job in helping stray animals and the ones who are lost and abused.

Their only goal is to create a more and equitable relationship between humans and animals in Pakistan. As much as any other human being needs care and love, animals deserves it too. All these heartless people, treating animals in the worst condition causes animals to react in a poor way which is why the majority of our society wouldn’t promote this organization to help animals.

Pakistan animal welfare society is a non profitable organization with no proper office and a care center for the animals that are being rescued. Instead of the government being aware less about animals violence, they should pay serious attention towards this because animals deserve to be treated well and a wealthy amount of donation should be given out to this society for better environmental for us also. More organizations for animals should be promoted to save innocent lives.

DUA SHEIKH

Karachi