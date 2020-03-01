66pc Pakistan wary of PTI govt, says Gallup

At least 66 per cent Pakistanis have expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, said a Gallup survey.

According to the survey, 59 per cent believed that the ruling PTI’s performance was worse than that of the previous governments. Further, 62 per cent Pakistanis have opposed the policies of the current government whereas 35pc feel that the country is heading in the right direction.

In the survey, it was said that those who felt the country wasn’t heading in the right direction were only 48 per cent in 2018 — a figure that significantly shot up since the PTI came into power.

Regarding the perception of the federal government’s performance, only 1 in 3 Pakistanis is satisfied (very or somewhat). Only 32pc are satisfied with the performance of the PTI.

According to the breakdown, only 16pc from Sindh, 13pc from Balochistan, 34pc from Punjab and 64pc from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were satisfied with the ruling party’s performance.