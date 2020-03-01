3 suspected terrorists held in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday arrested three alleged terrorists from the gate of the NED University, within the premises of Mubina Town police station and recovered weapons from their possession.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Amir Farooqi said that the accused were planning to conduct a terror bid in the city when they were arrested.

The police have also recovered three pistols and a hand grenade from their possession. “The accused are identified as Danish, Asif Munawar and Rafaqat,” Farooqui said.

“They are booked under the sections dealing with anti-terrorism and possession of illegal weapons,” he said and added that one of the alleged militant Asif was already booked under 15 cases in Punjab and Sindh provinces and was declared an absconder.

The accused are shifted to an undisclosed location as investigations are carried out to bust their entire network.