On Wednesday 26th of February , Pakistan detected two patients of Coronavirus. One in federal Administration and the second case was detected in Karachi . After this news the rise in demand for masks has led to its prices getting increases , as masks that were being sold at seven rupees are now selling for fifty rupees . Whereas the N-95 mask is being sold at RS 400 to RS 500 instead of 60 rupees.

Medical store owners say that only one mask is being sold to one person, as supply is off for a week . One shopkeeper informed me that the mask was being imported from China , the supply shut down from China has led to the product shortage in the market.

Meanwhile , Citizens are also taking precautionary measures to combat the epidemic , and masks are a very effective tool to prevent the virus.

There are reports of a shortage of masks but the government says that there is no need to panic and the shortage of face masks is under control .

Harum Shujauddin Siddiqui,

Karachi