Innocent students 

Students, who are called the backbone of any nation and recognition of a country, are being punished brutally in Pakistan. They are facing a huge number of problems in their studying career especially if any student has no support of a rich or a politician will face many problems in the schools as well as in other learning institutions or Academies due to the fact, many students have committed suicide and some of them left studying. Who is responsible? The government or teachers?

In my point of view, both are responsible because as a student, I felt it. Because most teachers are just filling the formality of teaching and some teachers see no talent inside a students, they just see the power of students. And the government doesn’t seem to watch inside the schools and other learning institutes.

Therefore, this innocent, poor student requests the government and higher educational authorities to take care of the poor students. If you don’t decrease the fee, it does not matter. But they must not be recognized as a rich or a poor student, they must be recognized as talented and narrow-minded students.

Parvez Moula Baksh

Karachi