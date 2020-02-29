End of an era

The name of Maria Sharapova has been attracting huge attention of all like media houses, the public the world over. I too have been a big admirer of this tennis player almost right from my professional days in Hyderabad in the years like 2006. She has been having a big name for her brilliance and beauty, almost turning a beloved sport personality for all including the international media houses.

By definition, sports are something invigorating physically and mentally. The game shows have always been a big attraction for the people and the countries at the world stage to date. I have been encouraging my students in Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Marthandam to take part at sports events to prove their skills. Added to this list, my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin have been home to various sports activities like kabaddi, inspiring people around in other areas. Such has been the trend now.

Having ended her tennis career now, Maria Sharapova being a big sport star can spread the joy of playing sports among the people and peers in the world region, campaigning heavily and pitching for/marketing the sports benefits.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai