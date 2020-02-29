Bleak future?

To begin, as a member of Green club, I can assure you that littering in Karachi has gotten worse in the past few months.

You’re about to find out what green club found on cleaning up Sea View. While we were cleaning up the beach and some of the walking tracks we found plastic bottles, wrappers of snacks, cigarette etc. Although the amount of rubbish wasn’t as bad as last year’s, I was still disgusted by the amount of plastic and cigarettes on the beach.

Littering is a crime but they are not enforcing the law. We need to educate our youths on why littering is bad and the effect litter has on oceans.I would like you and everyone reading this to help get the message out to “stop littering!”. What will our beaches look for future generation? What will be left?. We are living on this planet as if we have another one to go to.

Be a part of the solution, not pollution.

Hafsa Noor Malik

Karachi