Girl, newborn son buried alive for ‘honour’ in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A 21-year-old girl and her newborn baby were buried alive by the girl’s brothers because she had married of her own choice.

According to details, Aiman of Kot Addu tehsil of district Muzaffargarh had contracted marriage with her lover a year ago and gave birth to a male child a few weeks ago.

Aiman’s brothers allegedly abducted her and her son on Feb 9, and buried them alive in the name of ‘honour’. They confessed to the double murder during the police investigation.

The police have exhumed the victims’ bodies and moved them to a hospital for postmortem.