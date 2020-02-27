Another polio case emerges in Punjab

KARACHI: Another polio case emerged in Punjab province on Thursday from Dera Ghazi (D.G) Khan area, raising the total number of cases in the year 2020 to 19.

According to a report by the Punjab anti-polio programme, the virus was confirmed in an eight month old minor in union council Taunsa of DG Khan.

Following the emergence of the case, the provincial government has announced to launch five-day anti-polio campaign in DG Khan from March 16.

The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than the expected results as 124,000 children more than the set target were immunised during the campaign.

According to a report received by the National Health Ministry, the drive’s success remained at 100.3 per cent in Punjab province showing a 102.4 per cent success rate.

In Sindh, the success rate was 100.07 per cent as 63,493 more children were immunised during the anti-polio drive.

Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also witnessed a 100.1 per cent success rate during the drive.