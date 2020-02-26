US, India repeat old allegations against Pakistan in joint statement

–The statement is in clear contrast with Trump’s remarks at a public rally in Ahmedabad a few days ago

Following the conclusion of United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India, both countries issued a joint statement, repeating old allegations against Pakistan.

Both countries “denounced any use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms” and called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to “launch terror attacks”.

“They call on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot [attacks],” said the joint statement.

The two sides also called on Islamabad to launch “concerted action against all terrorist groups, including Al-Qaida, Daish, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, TTP, D-Company, and all their affiliates”.

Islamabad has repeatedly and vehemently denied similar accusations leveled by New Delhi in the past, pointing to India’s own disastrous policies in occupied Kashmir and its stridently anti-Muslim agenda for fanning resentment elsewhere in the country against New Delhi.

It is worth mentioning here that a few days ago, in a rally at a stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump had said that his administration had been working with Pakistan in a very positive way. “Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia,” he had added.

Later, he had also offered to mediate between Pakistan and India, especially with respect to Kashmir.