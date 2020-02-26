Trump’s $1-per-tweet Pakistan-based freelance content writer gets 5 cent raise

WASHINGTON/WAZIRABAD – The one dollar per tweet earning Pakistan based Twitter content writer of US President Donald Trump this week was given a five percent hike in earnings, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

The now 19-year-old freelance content writer from Wazirabad, who specialises in paraphrasing assignments, has been serving as Trump’s Twitter content writer for the past three years – the duration of the ongoing presidency.

According to correspondence between White House officials and the content writer, whose name is being kept anonymous for security reasons, the freelancer will henceforth earn $1.05 per tweet, translating into a 5 percent pay raise after three years in the job.

As per the correspondence, hacked exclusively by The Dependent, the content writer has been asked to diversify the pool of public figures whose words are to be paraphrased in the future tweets, while the focus should remain on the already assigned target which is former US President Barack Obama.

The exchange further reveals that the Trump administration is satisfied with the progress made on Twitter, and with 2020 being the election year, the ‘hefty raise is well-deserved’.

Furthermore, the writer has been urged to keep the focus on the Democratic debates in the next few months, and to dedicate more effort on spelling and grammar mistakes, which in the recent tweets have been ‘suspiciously low’.