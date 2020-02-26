Trump should push for autonomous Kashmir, says PML-Q’s Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said US President Donald Trump should pitch the idea of an autonomous Kashmir instead of pushing for the 72-year-old UN resolutions on the disputed Himalayan region.

President Trump should push for other options, including an autonomous Kashmir, as the 72-year-old UN resolutions “appear to have faded” in the record books of the international body, said the PML-Q chief while speaking to AJK’s former prime minister Sardar Atiq during a meeting on Wednesday.

The US president should play the role of “re conciliator” instead of offering “mediation” between Pakistan and India. “If he [Trump] can help resolve the Kashmir dispute and end the suffering of millions of Kashmiris, President Trump would easily win another term in office,” Shujaat said.

President Trump, who recently toured India for two days, reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India to find a political solution to the Kashmir dispute.

“Kashmir has been a thorn in the back for both sides. I am ready to help, to mediate,” he said at a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.