Torkham border on high alert for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Following Afghanistan’s confirmation of its first case of coronavirus, authorities at the Torkham border crossing point have begun screening people entering Pakistan in order to block the possible transmission of the virus into the country.

Khyber Tribal District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehmood Aslam Wazir told Pakistan Today that comprehensive arrangements have been made at Torkham to block the virus from reaching Pakistan.

In this connection, a team of 13 expert doctors and medical staff, with the help of thermal screening guns, has so far screened 143,958 people who entered from Afghanistan via Torkham border whereas an ambulance is also available at the border to deal with any emergency case.

It may be mentioned here that Afghanistan had confirmed its first case of coronavirus in Herat province last Monday after which their public health minister declared a state of emergency in the western province which borders Iran.

Similarly, Pakistani authorities have also declared an emergency at the Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital Torkham, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Landikotal and Jamrud.

According to a statement issued by the district administration of Khyber tribal district, quarantine facility is also available at Torkham border for suspected coronavirus cases. The statement said the district administration is making all possible efforts to prevent the entry of infected patients in Pakistan. It said no confirmed case of coronavirus has appeared at Torkham so far.

District Health Officer (DHO) Tariq Hayat told Pakistan Today that all necessary arrangements were made at Torkham borders one month ago over reports that coronavirus has reached Afghanistan. He said thermal guns are being used to identify coronavirus infected people. He said the temperature of those arriving at the border and their 14-day travel data is also checked.

The DHO said isolation wards have already been set up at hospitals in Torkham, Landikotal and Jamrud to deal with suspected coronavirus cases. He said ambulances have also provided in these hospitals which shift the suspected patients to Police and Services Hospital Peshawar which is specially designated to deal with coronavirus patients. He said the federal and provincial health ministries have provided full cooperation to the district administration of Khyber to prevent the spread of the disease.

So far, over 2,700 deaths have been confirmed from coronavirus in the world and over 81,000 others have been infected. Pakistan is facing a huge challenge to avoid the disease as the virus has already made entry to neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran.

Pakistan has already closed its border with Iran, while Turkey has also done so to prevent the spread of the virus.