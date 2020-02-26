Sindh Health Department confirms first Coronavirus case in Karachi

KARACHI: The deadly coronavirus has entered Pakistan as a patient tested positive for the strain here on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Wednesday.

“The 22-year-old male patient travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus,” Health and Population Welfare Media Coordinator Minister Meeran Yousuf said in a statement.

According to the details, the patient travelled from Iran to Karachi and has now been placed in quarantine along with his family whereas the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers who had travelled with him.

Reports of which mode of transport he used remain conflicting at the moment whereas some reports suggest that the patient and his family are currently at Agha Khan Hospital.

However, Sindh Health Director General (DG) Doctor Mubeen Ahmed Memon has denied the news, terming the patient as a suspect and demanded his lab tests.

Doctor Mubeen, Director Health Sindh IS DENYING THIS NEWS LIVE on ARY TV.

Earlier last week, Torkham border was put on high alert as Afghanistan confirmed its first case of the deadly virus last Monday whereas local authorities scrambled to screen people entering from the Western border.

So far, over 2,700 deaths have been confirmed from coronavirus in the world and over 81,000 others have been infected. Pakistan is facing a huge challenge to avoid the disease as the virus has already made entry to neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran.

Pakistan has already closed its border with Iran, while Turkey has also done so to prevent the spread of the virus.