Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of violence in India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the international community to take notice of the violent protests which have gripped the Indian capital, New Delhi, over the controversial citizenship law, and have claimed the lives of 19 people.

The clashes, which coincided with a visit to India by United States President Donald Trump, erupted early this week between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP-led government. The law is said to be biased against Muslims and undermines India’s secular constitution.

In an interview with a private news channel, the foreign minister said that India’s stubbornness has been exposed before the world and the international community has started recognising Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

He said that Trump witnessed the ransacking of properties and mosques and casualties during his visit to New Delhi. He also said that the US president’s admiration of Pakistan’s efforts for peace vindicated Pakistan’s stance. “Admiration of Pakistan by Trump in India vindicates that Islamabad made unprecedented efforts against terrorism and rendered huge sacrifices,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan has always urged India to engage in a dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, where gross human rights by the Indian government had continued for over 200 days.