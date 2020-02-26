Punjab govt asks Centre not to extend Nawaz Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: The Punjab government in a letter informed the federal government to approach the concerned court and trial court and ask them not to extend the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, provincial law minister Raja Basharat said on Wednesday.

“We have sent a letter to the federal government now they will take action,” the law minister said. He added that the provincial government has recommended the Centre to approach the court in this matter.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry lauded the Punjab government and said the decision was a ‘good step’.

The minister in a post on Twitter called for the formation of an independent commission to check whether the earlier reports submitted by Nawaz were authentic or not.

“In the next step, it needs to be determined whether the medical reports on which the bail was granted were made through forgery, and if this is true then who was involved?” questioned the minister adding that an independent commission was needed to investigate this.

The Punjab government on Tuesday had rejected Nawaz’s application for extension in bail, stating that the PML-N supremo has failed to provide the required medical reports.

Basharat while addressing a press conference alongside provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the government had repeatedly asked the PML-N leader to furnish his reports.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital since he went to London for treatment. We have repeatedly asked his physician Dr Adnan Khan about the cardiac procedure. Dr Adnan failed to give any particular date,” Basharat said.

“The Islamabad High Court had given eight weeks to Nawaz. In the last 16 weeks we have not received any new reports from London,” he had said.

The Punjab law minister added that a special board was constituted by the chief minister which kept requesting for fresh reports.

“After seven to eight observations, the board asked for new reports, however, the response we received from them was that the reports that had already been sent were conclusive and a decision should be taken on them,” he noted.

“Since no new reports were sent, the Punjab cabinet reached a decision on them and decided not to extend the bail,” Basharat said.