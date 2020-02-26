Provincial advocate general resigns

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the province’s governor.

Sukhera did not mention any specific reason behind his decision to resign.

The AG Punjab addressed his resignation to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, expressing gratitude towards all the serving and former judges.

“If there were any shortcomings, I apologise, and hope that these will be forgiven as concessions to human weakness. Like all good things have to come to an end, I consider that it is the right time to return to my calling,” he wrote.

Barrister Ahmad Jamal Sukhera was appointed the AG in April 2019 by the PTI government.

His appointment came after Ahmad Awais had resigned following contempt proceedings initiated against him by the Lahore High Court.