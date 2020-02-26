Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression indicative of nation’s maturity: PM

–Imran says Pakistan is prepared for any Indian misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression in February 2019 reflected the nation’s maturity.

The premier said this while addressing a ceremony held in the federal capital to commemorate Pakistan’s response on February 26, 2019. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and other officials.

PM Imran said that he was very proud of the way the Pakistani people dealt with the crisis. “The fact that the crisis did not aggravate and the situation didn’t worsen only shows the maturity of the Pakistani nation,” he added.

He further said the country was prepared for any Indian misadventure.

Tensions flared up between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, Pakistan extended every possible cooperation to India. Pakistan reiterated its stance that it wants peace in the region and did not want war.

But Indian Air Force jet violated Pakistan’s air space 12 days later on February 26 of last year. The next day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian jets in an aerial dogfight and captured an Indian pilot. The pilot was subsequently released as a goodwill gesture. India later claimed that it shot down a Pakistani F-16.

New Delhi claimed its forces also shot down a Pakistan F-16 fighter jet but failed to substantiate its claim with credible evidence.

However, all the Indian claims were proved wrong. International media had immediately refuted New Delhi’s claim of hitting the madrassa.