Masood opts to bowl in Multan’s first PSL game

Darren Sammy called heads and it landed tails resulting in Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood electing to field first. According to Masood, the dew factor contributed to his decision in the first match played in Multan for the 2020 PSL.

Both teams decided to field unchanged XIs. A win for either side will pull them into a three-way tie for first place on four points atop the PSL points table alongside Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi are 105-7 at the end of 15 overs against Multan Sultans as the city of saints hosts its first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Tom Banton was an early casualty after a superb catch by Shahid Afridi in the middle of the first over, scoring only four runs from five balls.

Zalmi’s golden boy Kamran Akmal was also sent back to the pavilion in the third over after being caught out by James Vince off Sohail Tanveer.

Shoaib Malik and Liam Livingstone were sent packing at the start of the fifth over by excellent bowling from Mohammad Ilyas.

Tanvir returned to dismiss Haider Ali (47 off 27), caught by Rilee Rossouw in the 11th over, and Hasan Ali, caught by Ilyas in the 17th over.