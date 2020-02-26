IHC approves Abdul Majeed Ghani’s bail in five NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds in five corruption cases filed against him.

The court approved the bail and asked Ghani to submit surety bonds worth Rs100 million in the five references he is facing and disposed of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea challenging the bail.

In its order, the court said that Ghani was being granted bail solely on medical grounds. “If the accused goes anywhere else apart from medical treatment then NAB can submit an application seeking the ending of the bail,” it added.

In its report, the jail authorities told the court that the accused was being given every possible treatment while he was in custody. They added that Ghani’s tests were also sent to Shaukat Khanum Hospital. However, his lawyer said that his client would like his treatment to be done at Aga Khan Hospital.

The five cases for which Ghani was granted bail are the Roshan Sindh Programme, Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply, Sugarcane Subsidy and Amenity Plots Illegal Allotment cases.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also accepted Abdul Ghani Majeed’s bail plea in the fake bank accounts case. He is one of the prime accused in the case along with his father, Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Majeed’s bail plea was accepted by the high court on medical grounds. The accused will have to deposit Rs100 million bonds, ruled the two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran.

The court ruled that Majeed will undergo treatment at an Islamabad hospital and will appear before the IHC whenever he is summoned.