4 killed, 9 injured in road accident

TORGHAR: At least four persons including two children died and nine others were critically injured on Wednesday when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Soral Tor Ghar.

According to the police, a passenger jeep was heading towards Thakot from Dadda Banda Torghar carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge when driver Sahibzada lost his control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn at Soral.

Four persons including two children died on the spot were identified as 8 years old Mazullah and Faiza Bibi while 9 injured including Muhammad Alam, Shah Gul, Saeed Zada, Shahzad Gul, Muhammad Rahmatullah and others.

After the accident, locals and police reached the spot and recovered the injured and dead bodies from the deep gorge and shifted them to the hospital.