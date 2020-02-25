The Netflix Effect is when a new series catapults an unknown actor to fame overnight, a result of millions of people binge watching a show. It’s a move towards more convenient, personalized content. The success of Netflix shows that consumers want products that are easy to use to match their preferences. It is changing how consumers view content. Before Netflix, consumers went to the movies or DVDs and watched whatever was on live TV. Now, consumers can stream content instantly to any device, anywhere. They’re no longer tied to the TV and forced to sit through commercials.

Netflix has a huge impact on Television and cable Industry because it is in direct competition with traditional media. Since 2013, Netflix has been creating its own original content that puts it in direct competition. For every show Netflix creates, it’s taking away viewers from a traditional show on network Television. Film and TV industries have to adjust their processes and content to keep up with Netflix.

Maryam Noor

Lalazar