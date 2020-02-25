Sharjeel Memon indicted in liquor recovery case

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon along with four accused on Tuesday were indicted in the recovery of liquor bottles case.

The PPP leader and his three servants, Karachi Central Jail Assistant Superintendent Naseem Ahmed and Habib Ahmed have also been named as accused in the investigation report.

The hearing was held in the court of Judicial Magistrate South, in which Sharjeel Memon and other accused appeared.

The court indicted Sharjeel Memon and others in the case, however, they refused to accept the charges.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till Mar 18 after summoning the witnesses.